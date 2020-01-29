Select Committee Election Results in Full

Read the results in full below:

Defence – Tobias Ellwood

DCMS – Julian Knight

Environmental Audit – Philip Dunn

Foreign Affairs – Tom Tugendhat

Health – Jeremy Hunt

International Development – Sarah Champion

International Trade – Angus MacNeil

Justice – Bob Neill

Northern Ireland – Simon Hoare

Petitions – Cat Mckinnell

Procedure – Karen Bradley

Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Select Committee – William Wragg

Science and Tech – Greg Clark

Transport – Huw Merriman

Work and Pensions – Stephen Timms

You can also read the outcomes of the 13 unopposed committee chair appointments, announced on Monday, here.