Labour Candidate Claims Support for Her Party Leader is a ‘Smear’

Things are going from bad to worse for Labour’s Tees Valley Mayoral candidate Jessie Joe Jacobs. After refusing to answer questions about her party’s election performance, the beleaguered candidate has now claimed that it is a “smear” to imply she is supportive of her own party leader.

In a statement to the Northern Echo, Jacobs (who represented Len McCluskey’s left wing union Unite at Labour Party Conference) complained that “It’s a smear that I’m a Corbynista.” Jacobs, who was also the North East field director for the Remain campaign, further complained to the paper about being called “a remainiac.” Labour doesn’t look likely to win back the North East any time soon…