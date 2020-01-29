Hoyle Rebukes Bercow’s Rule Breaking

Lindsay Hoyle previously promised he’d scrap Bercow’s reforms that tore up parliamentary precedent; and after today’s PMQs, he made his most public rebuking to date. Watch his post-PMQs statement in full above.

Last January, Bercow caused outrage by overruling the advice of the clerks in allowing an out of order amendment from Dominic Grieve, defying the advice of his senior clerk, and firmly showing the world he had completely abandoned any pretence of impartiality. At the time, he forbade his clerk from making any public comment…

Today, Sir Lindsay has announced a new procedure that will allow the Clerk of the House to publish his advice in the House of Commons Library if the Speaker makes a decision which compromises current Commons rules. Bullying allegations, no peerage and now his legacy being torn up – 2020 isn’t looking like a great year for Bercow…