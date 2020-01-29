The Final Day of Brexit

We’re finally wrapping up our final days in the EU, with Chris Pincher yesterday enjoying the responsibility of being the last UK Minister to attend an EU Council Meeting. Here’s the poignant moment he left:

Meanwhile, MEPs have been snapped packing up their offices. Farage set out what he’ll miss about the place in this Mail piece

“I’ll miss some of the fun, some of the theatre. I’ll miss being the pantomime villain, which I’ve been many times. This has been a massive chapter of my life.”

Most importantly, MEPs will formally approve the Withdrawal Agreement this afternoon, marking the final legal hoop needed to jump through to secure Brexit on Friday. Remain MEPs will vote against the deal, failing to understand they’re voting in favour of a no-deal exit…

MEPs’ final day in Brussels will seemingly be occupied by a lot of singing; with a Green Party MEP planning to encourage a rendition of Auld Lang Syne after British MEPs’ final vote, socialist MEPs meeting up for a family picture and a rendition of the EU’s ‘anthem’, and MEP Magid Magid hosting a party in the Place du Luxembourg featuring live music and DJs. No word on whether, given it’s their last day, MEPs will be signing each other’s shirts…