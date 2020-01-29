Boris Answers the Most Searched, Not Searching, Questions

Boris tweeted to his million-and-a-half followers at 10pm last night “Will Brexit affect my holiday?” Claiming he would answer “some of your top searched questions about Brexit and what happens when we leave the EU on Friday.” A search engine optimised video Q & A seems on the face of it a clever prelude to his disintermediating People’s PMQs on Facebook tomorrow night. The more traditional format set-piece address to the nation on Friday night, just before we Brexit, will be televised globally. Will his rhetoric rise to the occasion? No pressure, Boris.

