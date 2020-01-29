Bloated BBC News Announces 450 Job Cuts to Staff

BBC News’ Director, News & Current Affairs, Fran Unsworth, is leading a meeting explaining the ‘modernisation’ of the BBC to around 130 employees in the room, and many more elsewhere watching on an internal live stream. She has announced 450 job losses…

The major restructuring will focus on pooling resources into “multi-skilled story teams”, instead of the current farce of the BBC sending multiple news crews to the same event to cover it for different programmes. At major events such as party conferences sometimes the bloated BBC contingent is as numerous as all the rest of the media combined. It is bonkers that individual programmes have their own economics, science, and tech presenters when they are only occasionally used…

The BBC is belatedly and brutally making the decisions it would have have been forced to make a long time ago if it were run like a for-proft company. The way to avoid big ruptures like this in the future is to move to a sustainable subscription-based model…