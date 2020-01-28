TalkRADIO to Move Into TV

With the BBC bracing for licence fee reform, the twenties are looking like they will be a disruptive decade elsewhere in the media landscape too. News UK’s Times Radio is set to launch in April and eat up more of Radio 4’s already metropolitan audience. As Guido predicted TalkRADIO is changing this spring too…

Whilst Times Radio will deliver a traditional radio model in direct competition with the BBC, its more mass-market, tabloid-style older cousin TalkRADIO will use the change to pivot more towards video. A big push that will involve live streaming and much more video content is planned for the station, with their sights set on taking on traditional TV down the road. As usual, the innovators are ahead of the politicians on this…

UPDATE: See their new logo below:

UPDATE II: Press Gazette reporting that Stig Abell is the launch director.