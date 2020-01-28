SpAd and Wonk Watch January Update

Before Boris gets underway with his much-anticipated reshuffle, there have been one or two pre-shuffling updates to Guido’s list; with the Sun and Buzzfeed revealing Rob Oxley is moving from No. 10 press to join Dominic Raab as a SpAd at the FCO, and is being replaced by the Mail’s Jack Doyle. It’s a Mail-dominated government…

Guido understands that former Scottish Tory MP Luke Graham is in talks to join Downing Street as an advisor on the Union. Long live the revolving door…

In wonk world, Guido can reveal Annabel Denham is leaving The Entrepreneurs Network to replace Kate Andrews as the IEA’s new Director of Comms. Last year Guido revealed Kate was off to become economics correspondent at the Spectator. Elsewhere, the ASI’s Head of Government Affairs, Charlotte Kude, has been taken on by new red wall Tory MP Jacob Young. As ever, get in touch with any further updates…