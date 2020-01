Labour’s NEC are hosting their ‘away day’ this afternoon, with a briefing from Ian Lavery and Andrew Gwynne on their internal review into the election. Sounds like Labour’s lengthy ‘period of reflection’ is over…

The crack-team of election losers will also delve into the party’s finances. Perhaps least surprising is the location of Labour’s ‘away day’: all the way away in… South London. Almost three miles away from Islington…