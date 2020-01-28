Labour Leadership Nomination Race

Starmer has stormed ahead in the Labour leadership race, having 48 nominations from Constituency Labour Parties with his opposition far behind: Rebecca Long-Bailey on 21; Lisa Nandy on 11; and Emily Thornberry on just four. 33 are needed to make it through to the final ballot…

Three affiliated organisations (including at least two Unions) – representing at least 5% of affiliate membership – can alternatively get a candidate through to the final ballot.

So far, ten out of 32 affiliated organisations have nominated candidates to be leader of the Labour Party, five going for Starmer, three to Nandy, and two to Long-Bailey. Meaning so far it’s just Nandy and Starmer on the ballot…