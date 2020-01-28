Dumbest Green Party Campaign Ever

Just a couple of problems with the Green Party’s new campaign. Firstly Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the railway network in Great Britain, is owned by the state. The Department for Transport controls it and it has no shareholders, so reinvests all its income in the railways. Secondly, electrifying the actual rails would be a very bad idea. Most inter-city British trains rely on overhead power lines. Cheaper, safer and less dangerous for wildlife. Dumb campaign, dumb slogan…
