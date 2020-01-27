War Hardened Black Rod Says Bercow’s Bullying Was Most Brutal He’s Ever Seen

John Bercow’s bullying was the worst former Black Rod David Leakey has ever seen, he told Sky News. Quite something given Leakey’s terms commanding troops as a lieutenant-general in Bosnia and Northern Ireland. Remainers, however, are still electing to deify him over his Brexit blocking…

The startling account from the former senior member of the House of Lords follows last week’s submission of evidence from Lord Lisvane – who served as Bercow’s top adviser in the Commons.

“He brutalised staff in the House of Commons and elsewhere – I include myself in that. I think brutalise is a good word for what he did to Lord Lisvane, private secretaries…” “I have never seen anybody in my entire life treat anybody as badly as John Bercow treated regularly the people around him.”

According to the dossier Leakey compiled, Bercow regularly abused him about his education, army career and social background, as well as “accusing Leakey of being an antisemite in an angry rage when he banged his fists on the table.” Writing for the Sunday Times, the Black Rod of seven years begs the relevant authority to reject Bercow’s peerage, saying:

“If John Bercow is allowed to become a peer, the declining reputation of politicians and of parliament would, sadly, be yet further diminished”

Will Labour ever reconsider their nomination, or are they happy to show their true colours on workers’ rights so long as the abuser shares their politics?…