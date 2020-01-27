Pienaar Laughs Along with “Coconut” Slur Against Saj

The BBC failed to challenge an on-air racial slur against Sajid Javid yesterday, with John Pienaar instead nervously laughing along after left-wing comedian Shazia Mirza called the first ethnic minority chancellor a “coconut“. The term used against BAME people who are said to have ‘betrayed their race’; with them depicted as ‘brown on the outside, white on the inside’…

Mizra has repeatedly used the slur against Saj, writing last year:

“Some people think the term ‘coconut’ is brazenly racist. It could be, depending on the way that it’s used. When I refer to Sajid Javid as a coconut, I am not referring to his skin colour; I am referring to his lack of loyalties and patriotism towards a group of people from the same background.”

Which sounds to Guido like she is referring to his race…

Last year Saj felt forced to hit out against a torrent of left-wing racial slurs including ‘coconut‘ and ‘uncle Tom‘, demanding that Jeremy Corbyn denounce supporters of his who repeatedly sling them at him.

Mizra view does seem to be isolated, with people on all sides of the political spectrum condemning the phrase. Pienaar, however, chose to chuckle along rather than challenge the targeted slur. Why?