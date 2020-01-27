Ofcom Take No Action Against Jo Brand’s Battery Acid Comment

Jo Brand caused outrage last year with comments that seemed to incite throwing battery acid over politicians. At the time, Nigel Farage told Guido that “This is incitement of violence and the police need to act”, whilst Theresa May called on the BBC to “explain why it considers this to have been appropriate content for broadcast.” Now after seven months of ‘investigation’, nothing will be done.

Today Ofcom has said although Brand’s comments “had clear potential to offend listeners”, the regulator justified them by referencing “the audience’s likely expectations of Jo Brand’s style – and of this established show, which sets out to challenge accepted views in society through provocative comedy.” When asked for comment by Guido, Nigel said “typical”…