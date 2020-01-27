Get 17 Million F*** O***s to Number 1 in Time For Brexit

Brexit Hero Dominic Frisby is in a frantic race against Remainers to make it to Number One on Brexit Day. Whilst pro-EU fanatics have busily been buying the EU anthem ‘Ode to Joy’, Frisby is battling to get his brilliant Brexit song ’17 Million F*** O***s’ to the top of the charts. It is in the number two spot on Amazon Music, and Number Six on iTunes download charts. Streaming through Spotify and Apple Music will also count towards the chart position…

Help force the BBC into playing this song on Friday’s chart show buy chipping in a quid and buying the song on Amazon or iTunes now. Frisby is donating all profits to the Maggie Oliver Foundation for victims of child rape gangs.