Full Results: 13 Committee Chairs Elected Unopposed

The deputy speaker has just congratulated 13 new committee chairs who were successfully reappointed unopposed. The full list are:

Backbench Business Committee – Ian Mearns

Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Committee – Rachel Reeves

Education – Robert Halfon

Environment, Food & Rural Affairs – Neil Parish

Brexit – Hilary Benn

Home Affairs – Yvette Cooper

Housing, Communities & Local Government – Clive Betts

Public Accounts – Meg Hillier

Scottish Affairs – Pete Wishart

Standards – Kate Green

Treasury – Mel Stride

Wales – Stephen Crabb

Womens & Equalities – Caroline Noakes

The rest of the elections will take place on Wednesday afternoon, with results announced later that day…