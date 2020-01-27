Full Results: 13 Committee Chairs Elected Unopposed

The deputy speaker has just congratulated 13 new committee chairs who were successfully reappointed unopposed. The full list are:

  • Backbench Business Committee – Ian Mearns
  • Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Committee – Rachel Reeves
  • Education – Robert Halfon
  • Environment, Food & Rural Affairs – Neil Parish
  • Brexit – Hilary Benn
  • Home Affairs – Yvette Cooper
  • Housing, Communities & Local Government – Clive Betts
  • Public Accounts – Meg Hillier
  • Scottish Affairs – Pete Wishart
  • Standards – Kate Green
  • Treasury – Mel Stride
  • Wales – Stephen Crabb
  • Womens & Equalities – Caroline Noakes

The rest of the elections will take place on Wednesday afternoon, with results announced later that day…
