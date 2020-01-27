Full Results: 13 Committee Chairs Elected Unopposed
The deputy speaker has just congratulated 13 new committee chairs who were successfully reappointed unopposed. The full list are:
- Backbench Business Committee – Ian Mearns
- Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Committee – Rachel Reeves
- Education – Robert Halfon
- Environment, Food & Rural Affairs – Neil Parish
- Brexit – Hilary Benn
- Home Affairs – Yvette Cooper
- Housing, Communities & Local Government – Clive Betts
- Public Accounts – Meg Hillier
- Scottish Affairs – Pete Wishart
- Standards – Kate Green
- Treasury – Mel Stride
- Wales – Stephen Crabb
- Womens & Equalities – Caroline Noakes
The rest of the elections will take place on Wednesday afternoon, with results announced later that day…