Defeated Labour MP Pickets Opponent’s Constituency Surgery

Whilst losing your job on live television isn’t easy, Guido would expect any rational adult to get over their defeat over a month and a half on from the election. It seems Ruth George, the former MP for High Peak, is finding it difficult to come to terms with early retirement and is still turning up to constituency surgeries – this time to picket residents trying to speak to their new MP.

The new MP – Robert Largan – called the move “just a bit weird” when George and other High Peak Labour activists turned up to his Saturday surgery being held at the local Mechanics Institute to get petition signatories against the closure of local care homes; with Robert reiterating he holds the surgeries for the benefit of the most vulnerable in his constituency. In one photo Ruth proudly stood in front of a notice board showing local events and activities, which might provide some ideas of more appropriate pass-times for her to take up next weekend…