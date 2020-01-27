City Hall Contracts Given to Labour Donor Who Gave Half-a-Million

Sadiq Khan has granted lucrative contracts to a firm that donates to his party, Guido can reveal. Ecotricity was handed contracts worth £400,000 of taxpayers’ money every year by the current Mayor. Labour-donor Ecotricity is run by Dale Vince, who has also funded fox-killer Jolyon Maugham’s legal challenge to extend Article 50. Sadiq failed to declare a link to Dale Vince and Ecotricity when the contracts were awarded…

Sadiq has said that Ecotricity now provides all of the electricity for the Greater London Authority. Coincidentally, according to the Electoral Commission, Ecotricity has given £515,000 to the Labour Party since 2014 – £45,000 of this was during Sadiq Khan’s Mayoral bid. Added to this, just before the last mayoral election, Dale Vince was one of the business leaders who signed a public letter in support of Sadiq Khan.

The GLA’s code of conduct says holders of public office must “declare and resolve any interests and relationships.” Why didn’t Sadiq flag up the links between Dale Vince and Ecotricity, with the Labour Party and its London Mayor?