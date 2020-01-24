Britain’s Post Election Business Bounce

New PMI data show a rebound in economic activity, with Composite Output PMI bouncing back to 16-month high of 52.4 – the first positive score since August. This comes less than a week after PwC’s poll of global CEOs, which found UK attractiveness boom back to levels last seen in 2015 and the IMF published forecasts showing the UK is now set to grow faster than the Eurozone. Despite Brexit…

The economists who produce the PMI surveys said that the rebound in economic activity in January is due to “pent-up demand released in the wake of the General Election.” Almost word for word what Boris was saying on the campaign trail…