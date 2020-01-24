Bercow Joining Royal Holloway’s Politics Department

Students at Royal Hollway university in London have been told John Bercow is joining the politics department on a part-time basis, “and will contribute to teaching across the curriculum.”

He will be giving a lecture at the university this afternoon. Read the email in full below…

Dear Students I’m delighted to announce that John Bercow is joining the department as Professor of Politics. Today will be his first day. I think this is a really exciting opportunity. Professor Bercow chaired the House of Commons during one the most tumultuous periods in British politics. I’m sure his extensive experience will provide students with unique insights into the workings of Parliament and British politics more generally. Professor Bercow will work with undergraduate and postgraduate students on a part-time basis, and will contribute to teaching across the curriculum. He’s very excited to be joining us and – as you know – will be giving a talk this evening in the Shilling Auditorium at 5.30pm. If you see him around on campus please give him a warm welcome. Many thanks

Now he’ll be able to drone on to a room full of bored people in London, will he continue seeking to join the Lords?…

UPDATE: Two hours after publishing this revelation, Guido covered Bercow’s appalling behaviour towards his staff – which resulted in PTSD and forced early retirement – is in the spotlight this week. Guido notices Royal Holloway’s ‘bullying and harassment’ policy includes the commitment:

All members of the College have a responsibility to ensure an environment that is free from harassment, bullying, unlawful discrimination and victimisation. This policy promotes the respectful treatment of employees within the College and the protection of employees from bullying and harassment at work.

Let’s hope their complaints board is more effective than the Commons’s…