Victoria Derbyshire Learned Her Show Was Being Axed From Yesterday’s Times Article

In an impassioned Twitter thread, Victoria Derbyshire responded to the BBC’s confirmation that her programme is to be taken off air later this year. This follows her defiant stance on air this morning…

“Absolutely devastated at the plan to end our programme (which I first learned about in yesterday’s Times). I’m unbelievably proud of what our team and our show have achieved in under 5 years … … breaking tonnes of original stories (which we were asked to do); attracting a working class, young, diverse audience that BBC radio & TV news progs just don’t reach (which we were asked to do); & smashing the digital figures (which we were asked to do) … I’m gutted particularly for our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team – love ‘em. And for all those people we gave a voice to. Love them too.”

This afternoon the BBC wrote to staff saying “we plan to end the Victoria Derbyshire programme on television, later this year. This has not been an easy decision.” Harsh…

The statement also gave a hint that the programme may continue in some form, just not on television. “audience behaviours are changing. Linear television viewing is declining, and as we progress with our £80m savings target, it is no longer cost-effective to continue producing the programme on television”