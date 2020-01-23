Labour MP Accused of Exploitation Over Job Listing

The new Labour MP for Jarrow, Kate Osborne, has been accused of trying to exploit prospective parliamentary staffers after putting up a job listing for a ‘Senior Caseworker’ which goes well beyond the typical list of responsibilities for the role. One current staffer described it as being “senior caseworker and researcher and office manager” all rolled into one, for no extra pay…

Kerri Prince, who is a Labour councillor and staffer for Alex Cunningham MP, said merely reading the job description gave her “burnout”, and commented that “A staff member would not get through this list of work even if they worked 8 days a week” before going on to alert the Unite union to the listing. Labour MP, Alex Sobel, and former MP Anna Turley, have also criticised the listing…

The full list of responsibilities the Labour MP is asking for – for as little as £27,324 a year – are:

Analyse, evaluate and interpret data to ensure the Member is accurately informed on key issues and is aware of trends

Attend surgeries, tribunals and meetings as appropriate

Develop knowledge in specialist areas

Ensure all cases are logged; monitor progress and ensure all identified actions are taken

Ensure records are kept and information managed confidentially and in line with the Data Protection Act

Follow up on social media queries and comments

Gather relevant information to resolve or progress cases

Liaise with Government agencies, voluntary sector and others to resolve constituency matters

Manage and progress portfolio of casework appropriately

Manage projects

Manage the MP’s website contents

Monitor media coverage, liaise with media, prepare press releases as required (on constituency, non-party political matters)

Prepare media briefings

Proactive and re-active communications with all media

Provide briefings for the MP

Publicise the Member’s parliamentary duties on Social Media

Research local, regional or national issues to support MPs’ work

Respond to routine correspondence and enquiries from constituents, the media, lobbyists and pressure groups

Supervise other members of staff

Take initial action on queries from members of the public, including responding on behalf of the MP as appropriate

As ever with Labour, on workers’ rights it’s ‘do as I say and not as I do’…