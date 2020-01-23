Guido Wants Your Questions for Tomorrow’s People’s Press Briefing

Guido’s victory today in prising open the Lobby cartel now allows the daily No. 10 press briefing to be reported in real-time. Whilst it is far from the last reform Guido wants to see, it enables Guido to democratise proceedings by involving the people who make the site what it is our co-conspirators.

Much like Boris’s successful ‘People’s PMQs‘, Guido wants you to submit questions for us to ask in tomorrow’s Downing Street Press Briefing. All while Guido continues to live-tweet, of course…

Submit your question via email and Guido will sift through them tonight. Then tune in tomorrow for the first-ever #PeoplesBriefings…

 January 23rd 2020 @ 4:12 pm
