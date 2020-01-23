Guido Victory: Lobby Chairman Tears Up Cartel’s Rulebook

The Lobby Chairman Christopher Hope has just announced to hacks in the room that live tweeting from Downing Street press briefings will now be permitted.

All the disingenuous arguments about why the briefing could not possibly be reported in realtime have been blown away.

An incredible U-turn – White House-style live streaming video of the press briefing is a step nearer today…
