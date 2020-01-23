CEO of Westminster Digital Was Quarantined for Suspected Coronavirus

As coronavirus spreads, Britons are getting increasingly anxious about it spreading to the UK. With news of four Scots being tested for the virus just breaking, Craig Dillon, CEO and founder of Westminster Digital – the digital creative agency used by many MPs – announced he was put in quarantine yesterday after returning from China and coming down with an illness. As you would expect from a video production CEO, he filmed much of his experience…

Dillon was accepted into St Thomas’s Hospital opposite Parliament at 9 am yesterday where he was kept in a sealed-off room, with security guarding him and doctors having to speak through an intercom.

Thankfully – for Britons, not Craig – he was eventually diagnosed with pneumonia. At least he will have something to talk to Matt Hancock about next time Westminster Digital is hired by DHSC…