Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Zarb versus Chorley

The Times’ Matt Chorley found himself in a scrap with Rebecca Long-Bailey spinner Matt Zarb Cousin this morning when pointing out that Long-Bailey conducted an interview in which she tried to distance herself from Corbyn… inside one of Corbyn’s office rooms. Zarb-Cousin tried to hit back with what looks like a denial…

However, as with other Matt Zarb Cousin denials, this one quickly fell apart…

Long-Bailey’s interview was in Corbyn’s suite of offices. Zarb-Cousin, who used to work for Jezza, claiming that this is materially different from inside his core office, seems to be a stretch…

As ever Guido will let you decide who won…
