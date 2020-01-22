Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Zarb versus Chorley

The Times’ Matt Chorley found himself in a scrap with Rebecca Long-Bailey spinner Matt Zarb Cousin this morning when pointing out that Long-Bailey conducted an interview in which she tried to distance herself from Corbyn… inside one of Corbyn’s office rooms. Zarb-Cousin tried to hit back with what looks like a denial…

That’s not Corbyn’s office it’s a meeting room in Norman Shaw South, the building where Rebecca’s office is — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) January 22, 2020

However, as with other Matt Zarb Cousin denials, this one quickly fell apart…

Sounds like you’re rowing back there Matt 🚣‍♀️ is it his office or a boardroom — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) January 22, 2020

Long-Bailey’s interview was in Corbyn’s suite of offices. Zarb-Cousin, who used to work for Jezza, claiming that this is materially different from inside his core office, seems to be a stretch…

If Jeremy happened to be pottering about in the background I might think you’d have a point — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) January 22, 2020

As ever Guido will let you decide who won…