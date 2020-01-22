Nandy Wins Hearts in Focus Group of Former Labour Voters

Lisa Nandy had a good day yesterday, with Jess Phillips dropping out and securing the GMB’s nomination (putting her just one endorsement away from a place on the final ballot). Focus grouping by Channel 4, however, will have put a final spring in her step.

Whilst she was clearly an unknown—in comparison to Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry—clips of her feisty Andrew Neil interview went down well with the group of former Labour voters in Birmingham Northfield who switched to the Tories in December. Channel 4 previously ran the focus group in early December and predicted the flipping of the seat…

Rebeca Long-Bailey does not go down as well, the group, were not so keen on Starmer either, calling him “weak”, “boring”, “arrogant”, “a bit like David Cameron” and “corporate“.

Boris remained very popular with the Tory-voting defectors, some of whom were surprised he has continued focusing on policies like the NHS even after the election.

Labour members have another three months to reflect on these findings before inevitably making a wrong decision…