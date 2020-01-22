Dods CEO Simon Presswell Steps Down With Immediate Effect

Political publishers Dods said earlier today that its earnings would decline year-on-year yet again. Earnings are expected to fall 20% to £2.8 million from £3.5 million the year before. Presswell lasted 17 months as CEO before falling on his sword. Dods’ CEOs seem to last on average 2 years before they get fired. Dods blamed uncertainty and the election for the poor performance. Guido expects to have a bumper 2020. If they are looking for a CEO who knows how to make a profit out of digital political publishing…