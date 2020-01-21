Tory MPs Vow to Attend Durham Miners’ Gala

Despite a threatening message from General Secretary of Durham Miners’ Association, Alan Mardgham’s sinister warning for Tories to stay away from his gala has done little to dissuade new Tory MPs vowing they may turn up the famously socialist jamboree. The General Secretary declared that he would rather “be found dead in a ditch” than invite Conservative MP’s to the Durham Miners’ Gala.

Menacingly he said they “might need to speak to the police to ensure they’re safe on the day”. Now former miner and Tory MP Lee Anderson has joined forces with new Bishop Aukland MP Dehenna Davison to say they will be attending. Four of the seven County Durham seats are now held by Tories…

@DehennaDavison as an ex miner and a Conservative MP I would be glad to join you my friend. https://t.co/4ZqNIZ5XTx — Lee Anderson MP For Ashfield (@ashfield_lee) January 21, 2020

Guido has also spoken to three other North East Tories – including ministers – who are looking at turning up to join in with the big festival. Which, the morning after the election, Gove inaccurately claimed is taking place in a Tory-held constituency this year…

The Tories are clearly more in touch with local opinion than Mardgham, however, given the number of people in County Durham who voted Conservative last month was 123,112. Labour only won 122,547…