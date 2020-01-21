What Readers Think of Live-Tweeting Downing Street Briefings

Guido’s looking forward to shortly making his way over to Downing Street for another 11 O’Clock government press briefing. Yesterday there was outrage from the Lobby cartel when – purely in the public interest and transparency the Lobby purports to serve – Guido live-tweeted the contents of the meeting. Resulting in a telling off from the Lobby chairman…

Ahead of today’s meeting, Guido thought it worth highlighting reader’s comments to the Lobby, to remind them that this is a battle they will not win with the public:





One Minister last night accurately described the Lobby as the last vestige of Westminster’s old boy’s club. Tune into @GuidoFawkes in half-an-hour for another live-tweeting…