Justice Secretary Robert Buckland had the pleasure of being the first ministerial guest on Kay Burley’s breakfast show since James Cleverly was empty chaired by her during the election campaign. Keen to heal the rift, when Burley’s teleprompter wrongly called Buckland the ‘Shadow Justice Secretary’ she was a little overzealous in what should happen to those responsible. GMB is yet to make amends with the Government. Perhaps suggesting the execution of a producer might help…