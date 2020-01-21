++ Jess Phillips Drops Out ++

In a video message to her Twitter followers, Jess Phillips said “The Labour Party will have to select a candidate who can unite all parts of our movement… I have to be honest with myself… at this time that person isn’t me.” Phillips did not endorse another candidate in the race, however, her message is widely being seen as one arguing against Momentum’s pick of Rebecca Long-Bailey…

Sending a message to everyone who has backed me, to all who have joined in and joined up - I promise that your voices will still be heard. We all have a role to play in changing our party and our country. pic.twitter.com/xianaiGpPr — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) January 21, 2020