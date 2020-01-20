Soon-To-Be Lord Watson on Crony Honours

The Sunday Times scooped the news that Corbyn is nominating Bercow, Karie Murphy and Tom Watson – among others – for peerages. The revolution will begin after they’ve finished appointing unelected ermine-draped lords…

Back in 2016 Tom Watson led calls for Theresa May to block David Cameron’s resignation honours on the basis he was using the list to “repay political debts to his allies”, and in the process was undermining a system that should be used only to “reward exceptional public service”. If Watson accepts, it’ll be quite the self-assessment…

Watson complained to the World at One that giving Labour advisor Spencer Livermore a peerage was “rewarding failure” given his part in losing the election, ironic given Lord Watson will now be sitting next to Karie Murphy on the red benches. When Watson announced his resignation before the election, Guido was told he had agreed to go quietly in exchange for a peerage.