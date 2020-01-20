Mystery of MPs ‘Occult Like’ Anti-Brexit Internal Mail

Guido reported at the start of the month that MPs had been welcomed into 2020 by an occult-like anti-Brexit message, complete with bible quotes and deistic symbols. The creepiest thing about it all was that the pamphlet was sent by internal House of Commons mail…

Now, three weeks later the mystery anti-Brexit weirdo has hit out again, sending another similar letter to MPs. Again it was sent via internal mail, with no stamp or franking. It has to have come from someone within Parliament or Whitehall. Is it only a coincidence that this started when the new MPs took their seats..?

Are you the mystery occult weirdo? Is this an outside-the-box application to work for Dominic Cummings? Do you know who it might be? Get in touch with Guido with any tips…