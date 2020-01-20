Laurence Fox’s Anti-Woke Anthem

Since winning the hearts of right-wingers during his Question Time appearance, the internet can’t seem to get enough of Laurence Fox. Guido thought now would be a good time to share Fox’s anthem against wokeness…

“They have put something in the water

They seek a cure for the conversation

They stole a march on your indecision

And the first to fall is laughter

Just to quell the long offended

They seek to murder your opinion” “The light has been turned down on the age of reason

Replaced by blinding fires that burn wild across the region

For the wrong to rule

The good must just stand idly by”

Turning the cultural tide on the woke?