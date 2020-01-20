Ashworth Maintains His Corbyn Criticism Was Just ‘Banter’, Despite Being Proved Right

Politicians and pundits alike love little more than to make accurate predictions in public. Conversely, Jonathan Ashworth, who despite accurately predicting Labour would be wiped out in the north thanks to Corbyn and Brexit, still maintains that the recorded phone call exposed by Guido was only mere banter and joshing. His political loyalties putting a stop to a great political commentary career…

Ashworth’s comments, which came following the first YouGov MRP poll that showed Boris winning only a pitiful 60 seat majority, were re-examined on Politics Live again today. Despite repeated questioning from Jo Coburn about his curious excuses, Ashworth steadfastly stuck to his line. Ashworth is of course lying, JoCo knows he’s lying, we all know he is still lying. Worst of all, he knows we all know. Best he gets down to Players tonight and drowns his sorrows again…