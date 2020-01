RLB loves the devil's lettuce! pic.twitter.com/r1SzcFjjsH — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) January 17, 2020

Rebecca Long-Bailey is formally launching her leadership campaign today, and her announcement coincides with a Joe interview in which the left-winger implies she has smoked cannabis. Guido is looking forward to all the other contenders answering what is now a leadership election classic question…

Watch the full interview here…