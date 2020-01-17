New Tory Voters Say Labour Left Them

New polling from YouGov has dug down into the 2019 Lab-Con switchers to find out why they gifted Boris his 80 seat majority; finding the issue of Brexit was an overwhelming driving factor, with 49% of that group citing Labour’s incoherent policy as the main reason for switching – compared to 27% who said Corbyn’s leadership and 10% for Labour’s policies. The Tories still have a big ideological battle to be fought and won at the next election…

The best news for Boris is his popularity with Labour switchers, with 81% of them having a favourable view of him compared to just 5% with Corbyn.

The long term disaster for Labour can be seen in how these switchers perceive their former party, with 74% saying the party no longer represents them, compared to 46% who conversely say the Tories didn’t use to represent them but now does. Do Rebecca Long-Bailey or Keir Starmer really believe they are the ones to turn these fortunes around?…