Two weeks into the new year, Guido would hope our £80,000-a-year representatives would be hard at work. Unfortunately, one key player in British politics clearly isn’t ready to return to the day job.

A co-conspirator was shocked when emailing an MP on the 16th January to receive their Christmas out-of-office message, despite the automatic response claiming the office was meant to re-open on the 5th January. That MP? Jeremy Corbyn.