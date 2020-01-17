Labour Leadership Social Reach

Social media will play a key role in the Labour Leadership election. It is set to be much more important amongst the politically engaged Labour selectorate than it was during the General Election. This is one of the few kinds of election where Twitter might actually make a difference.

Guido has crunched the numbers on social media and found that surprisingly Momentum’s pick of Rebecca Long-Bailey is lagging behind most of her rivals. With the second smallest Twitter following, third-lowest Facebook following, and no Instagram account to boot, she has a long way to go to catch up…

Keir Starmer

Facebook 23,594 likes

Twitter 306,300 followers

Instagram 16,700 followers

Jess Phillips

Facebook 15,800 likes

Twitter 355,900 followers

Instagram 31,100 followers

Emily Thornberry

Facebook 79,724 likes

Twitter 191,500 followers

Instagram 15,900 followers

Rebecca Long-Bailey

Facebook 18,838 likes

Twitter 120,700 followers

Instagram n/a

Lisa Nandy

Facebook 9,925 likes

Twitter 103,900 followers

Instagram 2,452 followers

Guido will keep an eye on how much these dials shift as the race develops…