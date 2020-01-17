Former Labour MP Sending Bailiffs to Unite

Back in December, the former MP for Redcar, Anna Turley, successfully won a court case against Unite and Skwawkbox for libel, with her winning £75,000 in damages, with both organisations being jointly liable for covering both the payout and the court cost.

Last night, Turley reared her head once more to announce the two have failed to pay the damages and costs, and subsequently her solicitors were starting enforcement proceedings.

Unite and Skwawkbox have failed to pay the damages and costs following my libel trial last month as ordered by the court. My solicitors are starting enforcement proceedings in the morning. pic.twitter.com/pS8wpwIekF — Anna Turley (@annaturley) January 16, 2020

In the latest development, the former MP has published a letter from her solicitors declaring given Unite’s failure to pay up, “The only conclusion we can draw is that your clients have deliberately chosen to cause further distress to Ms Turley or they are incompetent. Which is it?”, going on to say

“We have prepared enforcement papers that will permit bailiffs to attend at your clinets’ premises to enforce the two final judgements. We shall issue these when the Court opens on Monday morning if the full judgement debts, together with ongoing interest, have not been satisfied.”

This is much more entertaining than the Labour leadership contest…