Starmer’s Own Momentum Branch Sticks Knife In

Camden Momentum, which organises with Keir Starmer’s Holborn and St Pancras CLP, has launched a blistering attack against the Labour leadership frontrunner in the pages of the Camden New Journal. The article does not hold back…

“Basedon on our experience, we do not trust him to follow through on these [hard left] gestures and warm words…”

“He has built a team around him that has worked tirelessly to marginalise the left within the CLP, yet now he calls for an end to “factionalism”…”

“Starmer abstained on the welfare bill that forced poverty on the poorest, mostly women…”

“His history says what we need to know about his political instincts.”