Queen’s Former Private Secretary to Introduce Darroch to Lords in Trump Snub

Sir Kim Darroch – who stood down as American Ambassador last year after his diplomatic cables describing the Trump administration as “inept and insecure” were revealed by Steven Edgington – is being introduced to the Lords today. Accepting the peerage in Theresa May’s resignation honours…

Eyebrows are being raised at one of his supporters (who introduces him to the Lords by walking behind the new peer) is none other than Lord Geidt – who, from 2007 to 2017, served as the Queen’s “most trusted” aide. Mumbling from Lords sources this is a deliberate political statement and a snub at Trump…