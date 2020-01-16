Long-Bailey Slips Ahead in Latest Labour Leader Poll

Surprising new polling by Survation for LabourList has shown that Rebecca Long-Bailey is ahead of favourite Keir Starmer with the membership, with the other contenders trailing behind. In a run off vote, RLB squeaks through with 51% to Starmer’s 49%. Guido wonders how long it would take Starmer in this situation to call for a second vote…

The poll surveyed 3,835 Labour members between 8 and 13 January. While all the talk of her being the ‘Corbyn candidate’ has likely put off the country, it has endeared her to the loony Labour membership…