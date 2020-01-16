Labour’s Own Sums Say Sadiq’s £30 Million Staffing Bill Could Buy 1,000 Police

Official figures out today show Sadiq Khan’s time in office has resulted in a £30 million increase in City Hall staffing costs – a rise of 82%. All the while the rest of London runs like clockwork…

In 2017, Labour claimed £300 million would pay for 10,000 police officers. Whilst this claim was rubbished by Full Fact as it didn’t take into account training, equipment and overheads, according to Labour HQ’s methodology Khan’s self-centred publicity cost rises could have funded an extra 1,000 police to keep London safe. It’s staggering Khan’s popularity remains steady…