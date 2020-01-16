Is Jess “Speaking Truth” About Her CV?

Jess Phillips’s leadership slogan is the very bold “Speak Truth. Win Power.”; her pinned tweet accompanying her campaign launch video says “politics needs honest voices”.

Almost every profile on Jess talks about her extensive education; having studied at the University of Leeds before going on to “study for a postgraduate diploma in public sector management at the University of Birmingham”.

Jess has also referenced her postgraduate qualifications in Twitter disputes

However Jess didn’t complete her postgraduate course, dropping out in the final stages and never returning after being elected a councillor – confirmed by both someone on her course at the time, and her office. So can she really say she had post-graduate qualifications if she did not complete her studies?…