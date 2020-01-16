Government Changing Law to Scrap Committee Chair Term Limits

Poring over the Order Paper as he always does, Guido spotted a fascinating Standing Order vote coming up later today and being pushed by the government – to abolish Committee Chairs’ term limits. Very Putinesque. Paving the way for grandees like Bernard Jenkin and Clive Betts to stay on past their impending term limit…

There are many luxuries to having a large majority, but few anticipated rule changes like these coming up. Guido understands the Tory old guard have been banging on about seeing such a change for a while, feeling some select committee chairs have been shortchanged by the term limits because of the successively short parliamentary sessions since 2015. Will we see further parliamentary reforms from the government like this over the next five years?