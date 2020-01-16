Cost of Wasted ‘Super Saturday’ Revealed

The Commons’ first Saturday sitting since 1982, intended for MPs to finally vote on Boris’s Brexit deal before MPs voted to delay the vote and further sabotage Brexit, cost the taxpayer £115,000. And remainers are calling the cost of Big Ben bonging ‘pointless’…

The sum, discovered thanks to an Evening Standard FoI request was spent on broadcasting and extra staffing costs and all thrown down the toilet thanks to rebel former-Tory MPs abanding the opportunity to get Brexit done and close up a loophole in the Surrender Act Boris wasn’t even planning on using. All in a day’s work…